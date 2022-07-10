Virginia teenager killed in Northeast DC shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Northeast D.C., according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators say the shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Hayes Street around 5:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the 17-year-old victim sitting in a car unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified the victim as Damari Deon Wright, 17, of Alexandria, Virginia.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects in the case.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or send in a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.