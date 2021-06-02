Virginia Tech linebacker charged with murdering 40-year-old man in Blacksburg

A freshman linebacker at Virginia Tech is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man to death in Blacksburg.

Citing the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Associated Press says Isimemen Etute – a Virginia Beach native – is scheduled for a hearing in Montgomery County General District Court on Thursday.

Etute has also been suspended from the team and from the school.

Blacksburg police say Etute and his alleged victim, Jerry Smith, were acquaintances.

He was found dead after officers were called to a house in the college town.

Police said the investigation is complex and ongoing.

