Recent Virginia Tech grad identified as victim in Northwest DC gas-station shooting

Virginia Tech confirmed Tuesday morning that a man who was shot to death at a Northwest D.C. gas station was a recent graduate.

D.C. police began investigating the shooting after it was reported at a Shell station on the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu of Blacksburg, Virginia suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the university, Nwogu graduated in May with a bachelors of science in industrial and systems engineering degree.

On Monday morning, police indicated that they were investigating whether the Shell station shooting was linked to a Sunday night shooting in the 4300 block of 40th Street.

D.C. police say a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Nwogu’s death.

If you have any information you can share with police, call (202) 727-9099