Virginia teacher, coach charged after soliciting nude photos from students, players: sheriff

The Brief Virginia high school teacher and football coach Gary "Bobby" Hix, 28, has been charged with soliciting nude photos from students via Snapchat, including minors under his supervision. Hix, who worked in Fauquier County Public Schools since 2019, was placed on leave in March and is now suspended without pay. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.



A high school teacher and football coach in Virginia has been arrested and charged after authorities say he used Snapchat to solicit nude photos from students, football players, and former students.

Coach charged in case

Gary Robert "Bobby" Hix, 28, faces a felony charge after Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined he sought explicit images from both juveniles and adults under his supervision. Investigators also allege Hix engaged in "grooming" behavior.

The investigation into Hix has spanned months.

"The trust families place in us to protect and care for their children is sacred, and any violation of that trust is intolerable," said Dr. Major Warner, Superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools, in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office and taking all appropriate personnel actions to address this matter and ensure the continued safety of our students."

Hix remains in custody at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Fauquier County Public Schools confirmed that Hix is employed as a science teacher and an assistant football coach, and has been with the district since September 2019. FOX 5 learned he was put on leave by the district in March. He is now suspended without pay.

What they're saying:

"This investigation actually came to light from a concerned parent whose child came to them and let them know what they found out was going on. They came to the sheriff’s office to file that report, which led to this investigation," according to Lt. Dawn Arrington from Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

"This is a person who had trust — the community’s trust — to care for children, for his players on his team. We’re pleased today with the arrest and the continuing efforts to bring this person to justice," said Fauquier County spokesperson Jeffrey Long.

Authorities seek more victims

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone who received inappropriate messages from Hix to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-422-8650.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gary Robert "Bobby" Hix (Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office)