Virginia teacher charged with assaulting special needs student

A special education teacher from northern Virginia faces charges for assaulting a student with special needs.

The incident happened on September 28 at Marshall High School, located at 7731 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church.

According to Fairfax County Police, a school employee reported witnessing Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church assault the student.

The employee immediately reported the incident to the school's administration, prompting an investigation.

During that investigation, school officials learned that another teacher had also reported seeing Bonzano physically assault the student about six months earlier.

Police say that incident was not reported to authorities at the time.

Fairfax County Police then took over the investigation, and on Friday, they arrested Bonzano.

Bonzano faces two counts of simple assault of a special needs student.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-246-7800.

The school released the following letter to families after the arrest was announced:

Dear Marshall HS Families,

I am deeply saddened tonight to inform you that Fairfax County police have announced the arrest of a special education teacher at Marshall High School who has been charged with assaulting a student. When the alleged incident occurred on September 28th, we contacted the family and the proper authorities, and placed the staff member on administrative leave. As the police reference, the investigation resulted in a staff member sharing that they had witnessed a similar incident six months earlier but did not report it. I want you to know that the person who did not report the previous incident was immediately placed on leave.

As principal, my primary responsibility is the safety and security of everyone who enters the doors of Marshall High School. This is something I take very seriously. As educators, we are entrusted with the wellbeing of the children in our care every day. It deeply affects us when someone appears to have broken that trust. Please contact Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau if you have any information you would like to share at 703-246-7800, option 4.

I am here to answer your questions or concerns, and to support students in any way they need.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey D. Litz