Virginia sues Ticketmaster, Live Nation over inflated ticket prices, joins FTC lawsuit

The Brief Virginia joins lawsuit against Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Allegations include illegal ticket resale practices. The coalition seeks to enforce the BOTS Act designed to prevent entities from using multiple accounts to buy tickets.



Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares is taking on Ticketmaster and Live Nation over alleged illegal ticket sales practices after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused the Maryland ticket broker of cheating the system and cashing in big.

Virginia joins federal and state coalition

What we know:

Virginia, alongside the Federal Trade Commission and six other states, is suing Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster. The lawsuit claims these companies violated consumer protection laws by allowing ticket brokers to bypass security measures, leading to inflated ticket prices for consumers.

The six other states joining the lawsuit by the FTC are Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, Tennessee and Utah.

According to the FTC lawsuit, Key Investment Group, based in Maryland, allegedly scooped up thousands of tickets for popular concerts and events—including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—and resold them for millions of dollars.

Attorney General Jason Miyares emphasized the impact on consumers, saying, "Virginians deserve access to tickets at reasonable prices."

The lawsuit seeks to enforce the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, which aims to prevent the circumvention of online ticket security measures. It alleges that Ticketmaster's practices enabled brokers to create fake accounts and purchase tickets in bulk, which were then resold at higher prices.

History of legal action

The backstory:

This is not the first legal action against Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Attorney General Miyares previously sued these companies for antitrust violations, accusing them of engaging in anticompetitive practices to dominate the live entertainment industry.

Virginia's participation in this lawsuit highlights ongoing concerns about ticket sales practices and consumer protection.

The lawsuit

What we don't know:

The outcome of the lawsuit and the potential impact on ticket sales practices remain to be seen. Details about any changes to Ticketmaster's policies or procedures are also not yet clear.

Key Investment Group had filed its own lawsuit against the FTC in August, calling the claims "erroneous" and arguing the agency has a flawed interpretation of the law—insisting it uses humans, not bots, to purchase tickets.