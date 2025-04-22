Virginia substitute middle school teacher arrested for indecent exposure: sheriff

The Brief Virginia substitute teacher Wade Ponce De Leon, 31, arrested for alleged indecent exposure near Stone Hill Middle School. Authorities say he was found in a parked car off school grounds after reporting to work Monday. Ponce De Leon is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.



A Virginia substitute teacher was arrested after allegedly engaging in a sexual act while alone inside a parked car near the Loudoun County middle school where he taught.

Authorities say Wade Ponce De Leon, 31, a substitute teacher at Stone Hill Middle School, faces charges of indecent exposure.

Substitute teacher arrested

What we know:

School resource officers say Ponce De Leon reported to work on Monday but was later found in the vehicle that was parked off of school grounds.

He was arrested and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Wade Ponce De Leon (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)