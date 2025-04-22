Virginia substitute middle school teacher arrested for indecent exposure: sheriff
ASHBURN, Va. - A Virginia substitute teacher was arrested after allegedly engaging in a sexual act while alone inside a parked car near the Loudoun County middle school where he taught.
Authorities say Wade Ponce De Leon, 31, a substitute teacher at Stone Hill Middle School, faces charges of indecent exposure.
Substitute teacher arrested
What we know:
School resource officers say Ponce De Leon reported to work on Monday but was later found in the vehicle that was parked off of school grounds.
He was arrested and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
Wade Ponce De Leon (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.