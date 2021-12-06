Virginia State University student dies after shooting at apartment building

A Virginia college student has died after a shooting at an apartment building over the weekend, according to police.

Chesterfield County police say officers responded to a call of a reported shooting Sunday night at the University Apartments at Ettrick near Virginia State University.

When the officers reached the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Daniel N. Wharton of Alexandria, a current student at Virginia State.

According to police, Wharton was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police aren't saying what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.

"We are devastated and deeply saddened by the news of our fallen Trojan," said VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. "It is most difficult and painful to have such a young life cut short as a result of gun violence. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and our entire Trojan community."

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.