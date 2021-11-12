Virginia State Police searching for missing Fairfax man suffering from cognitive impairment

article

The Virginia State Police has issued a missing/endangered alert on behalf of the Fairfax City Police Department for a 58-year-old man suffering from cognitive impairment.

Wayne W. Davis was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Main Street in Fairfax.

Davis is 5' 4", weighs 150lbs and has blue eyes and gray hair.

He was possibly wearing a red and white tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and black lace-up boots. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Davis' disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information on Davis' whereabouts, please contact the Fairfax City Police Department at 703-385-7924.