Virginia State Police searching for missing Fairfax man suffering from cognitive impairment
FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Virginia State Police has issued a missing/endangered alert on behalf of the Fairfax City Police Department for a 58-year-old man suffering from cognitive impairment.
Wayne W. Davis was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Main Street in Fairfax.
Davis is 5' 4", weighs 150lbs and has blue eyes and gray hair.
He was possibly wearing a red and white tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and black lace-up boots. He is believed to be traveling on foot.
Davis' disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
If you have any information on Davis' whereabouts, please contact the Fairfax City Police Department at 703-385-7924.