Virginia State Police search for 2 cars involved in hit-and-run that killed 73-year-old man

Virginia State Police are continuing to search for two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a 73-year-old pedestrian dead in Fauquier County.

VSP investigators say the crash happened just after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 on Elk Run Road at Flippo Lane.

The man was reportedly walking east across Elk Run Road when he was struck by an SUV going north, then he was hit by another car going south. Neither vehicle stopped at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Garland J. Heddings, 73, of Catlett, Va. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first car that hit Heddings is believed to be a silver 2001 – 2003 Nissan Frontier. It’s believed to have damage to its front end and driver side.

The other unknown vehicle may have damage to the front end. The investigation is ongoing.