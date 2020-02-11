Virginia State Police investigating murder of former Northwest HS students found along highway near NC border

Virginia State Police detectives are investigating after a young couple – both Northwest High School graduates – were found murdered along a remote highway near the North Carolina border.

Their bodies were discovered following a car accident, but no one knows why they were there.

Ayanna Griffin, 19, and Joel Bianda, 21, had been a couple for about a year and were living in Alexandria.

According to Ayanna’s family, she was working toward a degree in computer engineering, while putting in hours at Jimmy’s Sub Shop.

Her father says she was supposed to open the sub shop on Saturday morning.

However, Virginia State Police say that, around 2:51 a.m. that morning, they were called to a crash at Route 58 near Melon Road in the Turbeville Community in Halifax County.

Police say they found the bodies of the two near a 2009 Silver Nissan Maxima.

Investigators say the two were murdered, but they’re not saying how.

Family members say they have no idea why the two in that part of the state. They don’t know anyone there, and Ayanna had texted friends saying she would see them on Saturday.

Ayanna’s aunt, Kassies Rich, lives in North Carolina. She told FOX 5 that her niece was very outgoing with a huge smile.

