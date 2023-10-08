Virginia State Police investigating after man found shot on shoulder of I-495 in Fairfax Co.

A man was found shot on the side of I-495 in the early morning hours Sunday, Virginia State Police say.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Exit 54 for Braddock Road in Fairfax County on I-495 North where it was reported that a man was lying on the shoulder of the road.

Upon arrival, police found the man, a 21-year-old from Baltimore, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Fairfax Medical Campus with life-threatening injuries.

No vehicle was found near him on I-495.