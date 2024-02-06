Virginia shopping plaza gives Girl Scout troops the boot, no cookie sales allowed: source

In Northern Virginia, several Girl Scout troops are scrambling and voicing frustrations on social media after they were told they can no longer sell cookies at one of the largest shopping plazas in the Commonwealth.

The Prince William Times is reporting the company that owns the plaza issued a last-minute cancelation notice, no longer allowing the girls scouts to sell cookies there. Lowe's is reportedly the only store in this Virginia Gateway plaza that will allow the Girl Scouts to sell their cookies.

"I mean the Girl Scouts have been around for a long time. They’re not doing any harm… other than they’re not collecting rent.," said Maryann Taylor, a Bristow resident.

READ MORE: Metro fare hikes expected as WMATA faces $750M budget shortfall

Several troops across the Northern Virginia area have reportedly turned to Facebook voicing their frustrations in a post that has now reportedly been deleted.

We’ve reached out to the Girl Scouts and also Crow Holdings, which owns the Virginia Gateway shopping plaza and the private Facebook group that initiated the post, and we’re waiting to hear back.

The Girl Scouts started selling their cookies earlier this month. It’s a challenging path moving forward. The Girl Scout troops reportedly purchase the boxes of cookies anticipating selling them and there’s a huge audience here that they’re missing out on.

Some residents we’ve spoken with say they hope someone steps up to support them and buy cookies.

Featured article



