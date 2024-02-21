Virginia Senator Lucas rejects arena funding bill: 'Dead on arrival'

The monumental battle continues.

In the coming weeks, lawmakers in Virginia will decide on the future home for the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

It's been nearly two months since Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Monumental Sports owner Ted Leonsis announced that D.C.'s professional basketball and hockey teams were moving to Virginia.

Since then, there's opposition coming from different sides: labor unions, residents, and some state lawmakers, including Virginia Senator Louise Lucas.

She's been very vocal since the start about not wanting the teams in the Commonwealth.

Lucas, a Democrat, who is also the chair of the state's finance committee, recently shot down a bill in the Senate that would basically help finance the $2 million Potomac Yard arena project backed by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

She says the bill is not ready for prime time.

But there's a version of that bill that's currently in the House, and getting bipartisan support.

Lucas says if the legislation finds its way back to her desk it's "dead on arrival" for a number of reasons.

"Virginia's hard-working taxpayers deserve to have that money utilized in such a way that it benefits them, and not billionaires that want to enrich themselves further on the backs of hard-working people," Senator Lucas told FOX 5 Wednesday. "It's not good for us when we got to allocate general fund dollars to make this thing happen when we have education needs, health needs, and all kinds of public safety needs that we need to fund."



Governor Youngkin says this move would have a huge economic impact on the state and create about 30,000 jobs.

In a recent statement, the governor said, "I will continue to work with the General Assembly to complete this opportunity and bring $12 billion in economic contributions that will fund shared priorities in Virginia."

Virginia lawmakers have until the end of the session, which is on March 9, to finalize the state's budget and decide on the future location of the Wizards and Capitals.