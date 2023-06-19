Virginia school districts turn to online programs to address teacher shortage

Over a dozen school districts across Virginia are utilizing online programs to help address the teacher shortage.

Fairfax County and Arlington County public schools are among those that received approval to partner with online teaching preparation program, iTeach, to help teachers get their licenses.



The Virginia Department of Education says as of April there are more than 3,500 teacher vacancies.

iTeach’s president has said that one of the reasons for the openings across the commonwealth is "A true alternative to higher education does not exist."

Plus, he believes many teachers lack the finances or time to complete their licensing at a college.

Fairfax County Public Schools says iTeach’s program increases teacher retention, makes the certification more cost-effective, and offers a payment plan for the $3,000 dollar fee.

The program focuses on critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, and citizenship in the classroom — which promotes respect for cultural backgrounds.

"This isn't about innovation for innovation's sake. Instead, we're figuring out what we can learn from or where we need to create our own path to create a system that truly works for Virginia students, families, and educators," said Jill Pinsky, an education advocate.



The school districts will have to provide data on their successes and failures to the state. FOX 5 has learned that schools must also have a mentorship program in place for new teachers and field experience has to also be completed within 10 weeks of supervised classroom experience.

