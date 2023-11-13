Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger announces bid for governor

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced Monday that she will run for Virginia governor in 2025.

The three-term Democrat made the announcement in a campaign video. She will run for governor instead of seeking reelection to the U.S. House in 2024.

In a video titled "What Matters Most," Spanberger highlighted the importance of lowering prescription drug prices, growing the middle class, and easing inflation. She also emphasized the importance of recruiting and retaining teachers.

WOODBRIDGE, VA - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) listens during a news conference for reporters and constituents outside of an early voting location during the midterm election on November 4, 2022 in Woodbridge, Virginia. (Photo by S

"The greatest honor of my life has been to represent Virginians in the U.S. House. Today, I am proud to announce that I will be working hard to gain the support and trust of all Virginians to continue this service as the next Governor of Virginia," Spanberger said in a statement. "Virginia is where I grew up, where I am raising my own family, and where I intend to build a stronger future for the next generation of Virginians. As a former CIA case officer, former federal law enforcement officer, and current Member of Congress, I have always believed in the value of public service. I look forward to serving the Seventh District through the end of this term and then pursuing the important work of bringing Virginia together to keep our Commonwealth strong."

Spanberger represents Virginia's 7th Congressional District, a key swing seat in northern Virginia that will be up for election next year.

Her decision not to seek reelection in the House could lead to a competitive Democratic primary in the 7th. A handful of Republican candidates have also already announced campaigns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.