Early voting in Virginia redistricting referendum shows stronger turnout in GOP areas

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The Brief Early voting in Virginia’s redistricting referendum is underway ahead of April 21. Data shows stronger turnout so far in Republican-leaning areas. The vote could reshape the state’s congressional map and political balance.



Early voting is underway in Virginia’s high-stakes redistricting referendum, with early data showing a clear trend in who is turning out so far.

What the early voting data shows

According to Axios Richmond, Republican-leaning congressional districts are currently outpacing Democratic-held areas in early voting turnout.

More than 300,000 ballots had already been cast as of mid-March, with some GOP-leaning areas seeing the strongest participation.

In the Richmond area, Hanover County has reported some of the highest turnout, with nearly 7% of registered voters casting ballots early, according to data aggregated from The Virginia Public Access Project.

Why turnout is leaning Republican so far

Reporting from Virginia Mercury also found early voting has been stronger in Republican-leaning regions, suggesting higher engagement among GOP voters in the early phase of the referendum.

The outlet noted the trend could reflect early opposition to the proposed redistricting plan, though turnout patterns could shift as Election Day approaches.

FILE - Democratic and Republican parties emblems logos on a phone screen and American flag displayed on a laptop screen are seen. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What the referendum is about

Voters are deciding whether to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow Virginia lawmakers to redraw congressional districts ahead of the next census.

If approved, the measure could reshape the state’s political map and potentially shift the balance of power in Congress.

Key dates to know

Early voting began March 6 and will continue through April 18.

Election Day for the referendum is set for April 21.

Big picture view:

The referendum is part of a broader national fight over redistricting, with both parties closely watching turnout and voter sentiment.

Early voting trends offer a snapshot of engagement, but the final outcome will depend on turnout across the state in the weeks ahead.