Virginia redistricting fight heads to state Supreme Court

The Brief Virginia’s redistricting fight has reached the state Supreme Court after a judge temporarily halted implementation of the new map. Attorney General Jay Jones filed an emergency appeal to reinstate the process, arguing voters should have a say in representation. Opponents claim the process violated constitutional requirements, and the court’s upcoming decision will determine whether the plan moves forward.



Virginia’s ongoing redistricting battle has escalated to the state’s highest court after a judge temporarily halted implementation of the contested map, triggering an emergency appeal from Attorney General Jay Jones.

What we know:

The legal dispute intensified after Judge Jack Hurley issued an order pausing redistricting efforts across the Commonwealth. In response, Jones’s office filed an emergency appeal seeking to certify and reinstate the redistricting vote. The Virginia Supreme Court is now scheduled to hear arguments in the case next week.

What they're saying:

Jones said his office is currently managing multiple related legal proceedings, including both the emergency appeal and preparations for separate oral arguments in a longstanding redistricting challenge already set before the court.

"All I’ll say is that Virginia did not start this. It obviously started in other parts of the country, but we are a very proud state, and we are the birthplace of American democracy," said Jones in an interview with FOX 5's Katie Barlow. "I value the right to vote as one of those rights we are endowed with. For us to have the opportunity to participate and make our voices heard about our representation in Washington, I think is really important."

The other side:

At the center of the dispute is a referendum approved through a multi-step legislative process and voter participation in an April election that began in March.

Republican challengers argue that the process violated Virginia’s constitutional requirements for amendments. They contend that the state constitution requires a proposed amendment to be approved by two separate General Assemblies with a statewide election in between—something they say was not properly followed.

Opponents also argue that the referendum language was confusing to voters and point to past legal precedent. One legal challenge cited a 1952 case involving Arlington, in which a referendum was invalidated due to procedural concerns.

"There’s a 1952 case where Arlington threw out its own referendum. In this case, people can say the voters decided all they want, but they didn’t decide based on the process in the Constitution. The point of that process is so voters can be properly informed and weigh in on these issues," said Virginia State Delegate Wren Williams.

What's next:

The outcome of the court’s review on Monday could determine whether Virginia’s contested redistricting plan moves forward or remains on hold amid ongoing legal and political challenges.