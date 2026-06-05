Brendan Banfield to be sentenced in high-profile 'au pair affair' murder case

The Brief Banfield is set to be sentenced Friday morning in the killings of his wife and Joseph Ryan. Prosecutors said Banfield and Juliana Magalhães used an online account to lure Ryan to the home. Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter and testified Banfield shot Ryan and fatally stabbed Christine Banfield.



A former IRS law enforcement officer convicted in a murder plot that prosecutors described as an elaborate scheme to frame an innocent man is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Brendan Banfield was found guilty earlier this year in the killings of his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan inside the family’s Virginia home.

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What we know:

Brendan Banfield was convicted in February of aggravated murder in the deaths of his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan.

Prosecutors argued Banfield orchestrated the killings in an effort to leave his wife and continue a relationship with the family’s au pair, Juliana Magalhães.

According to prosecutors, Banfield and Magalhães created an online account in Christine Banfield’s name on a fetish website and used it to lure Ryan to the home under the guise of a sexual encounter involving a knife.

Ryan had no prior connection to the family, prosecutors said.

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Dig deeper

During trial testimony, Magalhães told jurors that she and Banfield took the couple’s 4-year-old child to the basement before entering the bedroom where the killings occurred.

She testified that Banfield shot Ryan and fatally stabbed Christine Banfield in the neck.

Magalhães said she later fired a second shot after seeing Ryan move.

Magalhães pleaded guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge in Ryan’s death and was sentenced in February to 10 years in prison.