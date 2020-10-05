Virginia rape suspect may have other victims, Fairfax County police say

article

A Northern Virginia 18-year-old accused of raping a juvenile victim he allegedly lured using social media was already under investigation in Prince William’s County when Fairfax County police arrested him, according to the authorities.

Fairfax County police investigators say Malachi Thomas, 18, of Woodbridge contacted the victim via social media and solicited that victim to send him photos.

Once Thomas had the photos, he forced the victim into an encounter.

Thomas is charged with rape and three counts of sodomy in connection with the Fairfax County crime.

During the course of their investigation, Fairfax County police learned that the authorities in Prince William county were already investigating him, and that there may be more victims.

They say Thomas used a number of handles online, including “carlaaa33cx,” “King Stannis,” “Renly,” “the Golden Company,” “Lord Ceaser,” “Grand Kublai Khan” and “victorialuvss.”

Anyone who might have additional details that might help police in their investigation should call at (703) 246-7800, option 3.

