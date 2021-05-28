Virginia ranked No. 3 rudest state in America

A new list of America’s rudest states is out – and it puts Virginia among the worst offenders.

READ MORE: University of Virginia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday at midnight

According to Zippia.com, the Commonwealth checks in at No. 3 among the rudest states – right behind Rhode Island at No. 1 and Massachusetts at No. 2.

READ MORE: Birds are dropping dead in Arlington and DC region prompting an investigation into cause

The list was determined by looking at the percent of rude drivers, the average tip, the amount of cursing at customer service representatives and the way residents from other states view the people there.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

New York and California rounded out the top 5.

Neighboring Maryland was ranked No. 12.

Advertisement

Review the entire list.

