University of Virginia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday at midnight

The University of Virginia says it will lift all COVID-19 era restrictions on Friday at midnight, according to a student newspaper.

The Cavalier Daily reported on Thursday that the lifted restrictions include those on social distancing, gathering limits and visitors.

In addition, they say academic division faculty, staff and students will no longer need to complete the Hoos Health Check before entering the grounds.