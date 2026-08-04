Virginia Primary 2026: Election Day info, how to vote in person & when the polls close

The Brief Virginia voters head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on Tuesday, August 4. Polling places are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can use the Polling Place and Ballot Information Lookup tool to get current information.



Virginia voters head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. State election officials moved the primary from June to August to meet redistricting deadlines.. The election will determine party nominees for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and local offices ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Casting a Ballot on Election Day

When to Vote

Polling places are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Where to Vote

How to Vote

When voting in-person, you will be asked to provide an acceptable form of identification at the polls.

More details on voting in-person >>

Polling Place and Ballot Information Lookup

Voters can use the Polling Place and Ballot Information Lookup tool to get current information about their voting options during Early Voting and on Election Day for Virginia's statewide elections. Simply enter your full address (including ZIP code) in the field below to see:

Your Election Day polling location

Early Voting dates/hours/location(s)

Ballot dropoff options (for absentee voters)

What's on your ballot for the current election.

FIND ONLINE: Polling Place and Ballot Information Tool

Virginia's Polling Place and Ballot Information Lookup tool is made available during statewide general and primary elections. For information about locality-specific special elections, please contact your local general registrar’s office .

Registered voters can look up their polling place for any upcoming election, including special elections, anytime through the Citizen Portal .