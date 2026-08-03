Powerball update: Another $1 million winner in Maryland as jackpot climbs

The Brief Maryland recorded a $1 million winner. The ticket matched the first five numbers. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $748 million.



The Powerball jackpot is climbing ahead of Monday night’s drawing, and another Maryland player has claimed a $1 million prize.

No one hit the jackpot Saturday night, but Maryland recorded a big winner for the second straight drawing after a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the 7‑Eleven on Rhode Island Avenue in College Park.

The ticket matched the first five numbers (6, 17, 27, 48 and 50) but missed the jackpot by not matching the Powerball number, 5.

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Saturday’s drawing also produced a $50,000 winner on a ticket sold at Max Liquors at 736 Frederick Road in Catonsville, which matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball.

The July 29 drawing delivered a $1 million Maryland winner on a ticket sold at the Royal Farms at 1558 Annapolis Road in Odenton.

With no jackpot winner Saturday, the estimated annuity value for Monday’s drawing is $748 million. The jackpot was last hit May 2, when two winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split the prize.