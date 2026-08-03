Missing woman located after pleas from police, DC event venue
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say a woman who had been reported missing after she was last seen in the Adams Morgan area last week has been located.
Police said 30‑year‑old Madeline Avillion was found, sharing the update on social media and thanking the public for their help.
In addition to police sharing word of her disappearance online, Culture, the northeast D.C. venue where she works, also posted about her.
Madeline Avillion (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department and Culture.