Missing woman located after pleas from police, DC event venue

The Brief Police say the woman was located. Madeline Avillion was found after being reported missing. Culture also posted about her disappearance.



D.C. police say a woman who had been reported missing after she was last seen in the Adams Morgan area last week has been located.

Police said 30‑year‑old Madeline Avillion was found, sharing the update on social media and thanking the public for their help.

In addition to police sharing word of her disappearance online, Culture, the northeast D.C. venue where she works, also posted about her.

Madeline Avillion (Metropolitan Police Department)