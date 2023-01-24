Virginia Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Alexandria supermarket

Someone bought a lucky Powerball ticket from a Virginia supermarket that’s now worth $1 million!

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers for the Monday, January 23 drawing.

It was purchased at the Giant Food store at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard in Alexandria.

The numbers for the drawing were 12-31-47-58-60, and the Powerball number was 1.

Officials say the lucky Alexandria ticket missed only the Powerball number and was the only ticket in the U.S. to match the first five numbers and to win $1 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win Monday’s estimated $502 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $526 million.

Whoever has the lucky ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, officials say. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else - the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Check those tickets!