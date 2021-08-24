Virginia police searching for missing 92-year-old last seen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia State Police are looking for a 92-year-old man who suffers from cognitive impairment and have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Arlington County Police Department.
PHOTO: Virginia State Police
Police are looking for Charilaos Dimopoulos, a 92-year-old man described as being 5' 8" and weighing 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen on August 23 at 3:30 p.m. at 2021 North Nelson Stree in Arlington wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a black jacket.
Dimopoulos reportedly left on foot, but could have possibly taken the Metro of a cab in an unknown direction of travel.
Police say he suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 558-2222.