Virginia police searching for missing 92-year-old last seen in Arlington

Virginia State Police are looking for a 92-year-old man who suffers from cognitive impairment and have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Arlington County Police Department.

PHOTO: Virginia State Police

Police are looking for Charilaos Dimopoulos, a 92-year-old man described as being 5' 8" and weighing 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen on August 23 at 3:30 p.m. at 2021 North Nelson Stree in Arlington wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a black jacket.

Dimopoulos reportedly left on foot, but could have possibly taken the Metro of a cab in an unknown direction of travel.

Police say he suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 558-2222.