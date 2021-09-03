Virginia police searching for missing 79-year-old last seen at Dulles Airport

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a 79-year-old man who suffers from cognitive impairment last seen at Dulles Airport on Friday.

Michael Jeorge Weisel

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department is looking for Michael Jeorge Weisel. He is described as a 79-year-old white man with blue eyes and white hair who is 5' 9" and 235 lbs.

Weisel was last seen around 1 a.m. at Dulles Airport. He was possibly wearing a blue pullover shirt, dark blue or beige pants, black velcro shoes, square-framed glasses and a brown wristwatch.

He is possibly driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Vibe sedan with West Virginia plates and the license plate number DGS-919.

Police say Weisel's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety due to a cognitive impairment.

If you have any information, contact MWAPD at 703-417-2400.