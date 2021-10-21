Virginia police investigating threat against Terry McAuliffe

Authorities in Virginia are investigating a threat received by Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

"The Virginia State Police is in receipt of the threat and has forwarded it to our Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Team, as is done with any email of an alarming/threatening nature that is received by a candidate running for elected office," said Virginia State Police in a statement released Thursday.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe

McAuliffe is the former governor of Virginia and a current candidate in this year's gubernatorial election.

Police say no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.