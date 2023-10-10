Virginia player wins $1 million Powerball prize, 6 others win over $100,000

Virginia players won big in Monday’s Powerball drawing, including one $1 million winning ticket purchased in Falls Church.

As the jackpot keeps growing, Virginia Powerball players just keep on winning. Virginia players had a total of 104,183 winning tickets in the Monday, October 9, drawing, including one ticket that won $1 million, two tickets that each won $150,000 and four tickets that each won $50,000.



There has not been a ticket drawn that matched all six numbers, as a result the jackpot for Wednesday, October 11, has grown to an estimated $1.725 billion.

Featured article

The ticket that won $1 million was bought at:

• Lee’s Sandwiches, 3037 Annandale Road, Falls Church



The two $150,000 winning tickets were bought at:

• Food Lion, 13530 Genito Road, Midlothian

• Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake



The four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

• 7-Eleven, 4086 Majestic Lane, Fairfax

• 7-Eleven, 18750 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle

• 7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake

• Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond



All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.



Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

The Virginia Lottery News contributed to this story.