Virginia pair arrested for allegedly carrying backpack with a gun, ammo near Trump rally: report

Two Virginia residents were arrested on Monday after they were found walking on railroad tracks behind an Ohio airport with a backpack containing a gun and ammunition before President Donald Trump was set to conduct a rally nearby, according to authorities.

John Davison, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, both of Virginia Beach, were both arrested behind Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, Ohio, which is a reliever airport for the city’s main Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, where the rally was being held about 20 miles away.

FBI and Secret Service agents were involved in the ongoing investigation into the pair, authorities said, according to Bowling Green's The Sentinel-Tribune.

The Secret Service didn't respond to Fox News' late-night request for comment on the investigation.

Police originally responded to the area after a witness reported that two people had gotten out of a vehicle and were walking on the tracks with shovels and a backpack.

“They were not resisting, but not cooperating,” said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, according to the paper.

Their backpack contained a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition, and four tourniquets, authorities said. At least two shovels and a pitchfork were also allegedly found in their possession.

Hummer added that the rented vehicle the pair had been in had several items "suspicious in nature,” which he described as “odd items, but nothing illegal.”

They were each charged with making terrorist threats; carrying a concealed weapon; inducing panic, and criminal trespassing after their arrests that involved the Secret Service because Trump was at the rally nearby, The Sentinel-Tribune reported.

It wasn’t immediately known if either one had retained an attorney.

Hummer said John Davison had been cited Sunday night by police in nearby Walbridge for criminal trespass at their street department.

The Toledo Express Airport recently changed its name to the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

