Virginia officials announce record reduction in fentanyl overdose deaths

The Brief Tuesday marked National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Virginia officials announced that fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Virginia declined 44 percent year over year.



Virginia officials announced a record reduction in fentanyl overdose deaths at a Tuesday press conference.

By the numbers:

Governor Glenn Youngkin said that fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Virginia declined 44 percent year over year, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The governor also said that, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia led the nation in year-over-year percentage declines in drug overdose deaths between November 2023 and November 2024.

What they're saying:

"So many of these overdoses have come from this terrible, terrible drug, and to see the gains that we have made in Virginia, is incredibly encouraging," Youngkin said at the press conference, held on National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

"A 40 percent reduction in drug overdoses, a 40 percent reduction in lives lost, a 40 percent increase in family members who are at that dinner table," he added. "That has been amazing work."

Big picture view:

As for why the reduction in overdose deaths has occurred, Youngkin cited several factors. Those included heightened enforcement efforts, new legislation, education initiatives, and making sure people have the training and tools to save lives.