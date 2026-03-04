Virginia named best state for immigrants in the US this year

article

The Brief Virginia is the best state for immigrants in 2026, according to a recent study. Last place was given to Alaska, followed by Oregon and Hawaii. The study comes as tensions surrounding immigration enforcement continue to rise across the US.



As the Trump Administration continues its crackdown on immigration across the United States, a new study is revealing the "most immigrant-friendly" states in the country.

What we know:

Virginia was named the "Best State for Immigrants" in a 2026 study by SmileHub, while Maryland ranked at No. 17.

The study compared all 50 states across three key factors: social environment and support, economic environment and legal environment and stability detractors.

Based on those metrics, Alaska came in last place, becoming the worst state for immigrants this year.

5 best states for immigrants

Virginia Georgia Nebraska Arkansas North Carolina

5 worst states for immigrants

Alaska Oregon Hawaii Arizona New Mexico

Dig deeper:

Nearly 52 million immigrants live and work in the United States as of early 2025, according to Pew Research Center.

The Trump Administration has deported more than 605,000 immigrants, who they say entered the US illegally, since President Donald Trump returned to office in 2025.

The president's efforts to ramp up deportation using Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents have come under fire, sparking protests nationwide.

In January, two people were fatally shot by federal law enforcement during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

Democrats are pushing for stricter immigration enforcement, voting against a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, which resulted in the current partial government shutdown.