Virginia mom says son's face is partially paralyzed after being attacked by school bully

The Brief A Virginia mom says her son's face is partially paralyzed after he was reportedly attacked at school by another student. She says a doctor has diagnosed him with Bells Palsy caused by the head trauma from the attack. A report was filed by the school resource officer and this is being described as a mutual combat incident.



A Virginia woman says her son’s face is partially paralyzed after he was reportedly attacked and bullied by a student at school.

What they're saying:

She's alleging the school’s administration is downplaying the incident.

The family says the school’s administration is minimizing the attack that left their 13-year-old son with a droopy face, his eye unable to fully close, and he is unable to fully smile.

Enzo’s mother, Deise Ellston, says a doctor has diagnosed him with Bells Palsy, reportedly caused by the head trauma from the attack.

The backstory:

Ellston says the attack took place last Tuesday, April 8. She says the principal at Robert Aylor Middle School called her saying Enzo had issues with another student, but it was handled.

Moments later she says a nurse called saying she gave Enzo an ice pack for his face. That’s when she says she left her dentist appointment in Gainesville and drove directly to the school.



"When I arrived to the school and Enzo was in one room and the aggressor is back to the class and I asked the principal’s assistant, why didn’t you take photos, and they said we don’t need to take photos and I said, yes you do, because it’s an aggression," Ellston said.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 reached out to Frederick County Public Schools. We’re awaiting their response.

We also spoke with a Captain at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office who said he saw a post about this on social media. A report was filed by the school resource officer and this is being described as a mutual combat incident with both students giving unwanted contact.