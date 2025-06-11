Virginia man wins $2.8 million lottery jackpot

The Brief A Fairfax man won a $2.8 million Virginia Lottery jackpot playing an online game. Samer Jarrah hit the MONOPOLY Super Spin progressive jackpot worth $2,827,472. He has no immediate plans for his winnings.



A Fairfax man is $2.8 million richer after hitting a huge Virginia Lottery jackpot last month.

$2.8 million lottery jackpot

What we know:

Lottery officials say Samer Jarrah was playing the MONOPOLY Super Spin online game when he won the progressive jackpot worth $2,827,472.

"My eyes came out!" he later told Lottery officials. "I said, ‘What happened!?’" The game can be found online at the Virginia Lottery’s website and on the Virginia Lottery mobile app.

Jarrah said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.