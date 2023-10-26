Virginia man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket while waiting for chicken sandwich

A Virginia man won a million-dollar Powerball prize on a ticket he said he bought while waiting for his food.

Carlos Gutierrez stopped by Lee’s Sandwiches in Falls Church earlier this month to grab a chicken sandwich and a coffee on his way to work. While waiting, he decided to pick up a ticket for the then $1.55 billion Powerball jackpot.

When he stopped back in the following day, Gutierrez said the store was buzzing with excitement after a Powerball ticket bought there for the previous night’s drawing was discovered to be a million-dollar winner.

"Maybe it’s me," Gutierrez told Lottery officials.

It turns out he was right.

His ticket for the October 9 drawing matched the first five numbers for a winning ticket worth $1 million.

The winning numbers were 16-34-46-55-67. The Powerball number was 14.

The Centreville man told lottery officials that he initially selected all six of those numbers, but at the last minute changed his Powerball number to 19. He said had he stuck with those initial numbers, he would have won the billion-dollar jackpot.

The small business owner says he use his winning to expand his company.