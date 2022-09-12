Virginia man surprised to win $1 million lottery after he thought winning ticket was worth $600

A Virginia man who went to claim what he thought was a $600 winning lottery prize was surprised to find out his lucky ticket was worth a whole lot more!

Jose Flores Velasquez from Annandale says he picked up a 20X the Money scratch-off ticket at a Safeway last week when he stopped after work.

He was happy to find out his ticket won what he thought was a $600 prize. When he went to claim the ticket - staffers quickly discovered it was worth more than he could imagine!

Velasquez’s lucky ticket was actually worth $1 million! He chose the one-time cash option worth $759,878 before taxes.

The Annandale store received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Velasquez said he plans to use his winnings to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.