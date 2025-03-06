Virginia man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography conviction

The Brief Virginia man sentenced to 15 years for felony child pornography conviction. Authorities discovered thousands of illegal images and videos on his cell phone. Thacker received 65 years in jail, with 50 years suspended, and will be on supervised probation upon release.



A Virginia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted on felony child pornography charges.

Virginia man guilty in child pornography case

Authorities executed a search warrant at the camper of Kyle Wayne Thacker on Hoover Road in Reva in November 2023, seizing nine cell phones and drug paraphernalia. During the examination of one of Thacker's cell phones, thousands of illegal images and videos containing sexually explicit material of juveniles were discovered, according to the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Wayne Thacker (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)

Sentence details

Thacker was found guilty on four felony child pornography charges in September 2024 and was sentenced on February 25, 2025. Officials reported that he received a total of 65 years of jail time, with 50 years suspended. The judge ordered the mandatory minimum 15-year sentence to run consecutively.

Upon release, Thacker will be on supervised probation for five years, wear a GPS monitor for the first six months, and must comply with the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Reva, Virginia is approximately 75 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.