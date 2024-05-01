Virginia man pleads guilty to producing and distributing disturbing monkey torture videos

A Virginia man who went by the alias "Torture King" pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in a depraved conspiracy aimed at creating and distributing videos depicting the torture and murder of animals.

Court documents reveal the extent of 51-year-old Michael Macartney's crimes, exposing the disturbing operations of an underground network dedicated to animal cruelty.

From at least November 4, 2021, to August 5, 2022, Macartney and his co-conspirators used encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram to administer private online chat groups.

Infant long-tailed macaque, held captive, Indonesia. Photo via Action for Primates

Within these forums, they orchestrated the funding, viewing, distribution, and promotion of videos showcasing horrific acts of violence against animals, particularly monkeys.

The Chesapeake native facilitated this gruesome enterprise by receiving over 300 electronic payments from his collaborators. These funds were used to promote, create, obtain, receive, and distribute videos depicting the torture and sadistic mutilation of animals.

One particularly chilling incident involved Macartney raising additional funds to commission a video depicting the torture of a young monkey with a jar of ants, ultimately leading to the animal's death.

In March 2022, Macartney struck a deal to sell copies of his sickening videos to a co-conspirator for $100. By August 5, 2022, he possessed at least 500 such videos, underscoring the scale of his involvement in this vile trade.

Scheduled to be sentenced on September 4, 2024, Macartney faces a maximum of five years in prison, although actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine his fate.