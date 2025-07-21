Virginia man pleads guilty after more than 150 pipe bombs seized from his home

article

The Brief A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to possessing a massive cache of improvised explosives in his home last year. More than 150 homemade pipe bombs were seized, along with an unregistered short barrel rifle. The 36-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.



Possibly the largest cache of explosives ever confiscated by the FBI was discovered in Virginia last year, and now the man accused of stockpiling the dangerous weapons in his home has pleaded guilty.

What we know:

Brad Spafford, of Smithfield, Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court last week to possessing more than 150 improvised explosives devices and an unregistered short barrel rifle.

In December 2024, federal agents seized an unregistered short barrel rifle, ammunition, and about 155 homemade pipe bombs from Spafford's home following his arrest.

Officials say some of the IEDs had the words "lethal" and "concussion" written on them.

Bomb-making equipment, along with riot gear, Tannerite, two empty grenade canisters, an improvised mine, precursor chemicals for explosive materials, and numerous rounds of homemade ammunition were also recovered from the 36-year-old's home.

What's next:

Spafford faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18.

Dig deeper:

In July 2021, Spafford was admitted to an emergency room with a completely amputated right thumb, partially amputated right middle and index fingers, hearing loss, and scalp lacerations.

Officials say he falsely told the hospital his injuries were caused by fireworks. However, an investigation revealed that his injuries were actually the result of misfiring a launcher at a family member's property where he routinely detonated his homemade explosives.

In 2023, FOX News reports that an informant, who is in law enforcement, told authorities Spafford was stockpiling ammunition and weapons.

Federal investigators allege Spafford used pictures of President Joe Biden for target practice at a shooting range and created a "go box" filled with weapons, medical supplies, and food for quick access in an emergency.