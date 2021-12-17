Virginia man killed while hiking in California; police offering $50K reward for information

A Virginia man was shot and killed while hiking in California and now the City of Los Angeles and police are offering $50,000 for information.

Officers responded to Monterey Road in Los Angeles on Sept. 10 where the victim, Jason Cortez, was walking on a hiking trail.

Cortez had been shot with an unknown caliber weapon.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic male between 5'10" and 5'11". He wore a blue hooded sweater.

A total reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the suspect or suspects in this case.

Police say if anyone has any information to call 800-222-TIPS.