Virginia man killed in Valentine’s Day homicide identified

Authorities have identified a man they say was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day in the parking lot of a Virginia apartment complex.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4400 block of Keller Square in the Ashburn Meadows apartment complex around 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found Michai Dandridge-Carter, 19, of Sterling suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dandridge-Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021 or Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.