Virginia man jumped through glass window, choked child in DC attack, police say

A Fairfax County man is in custody after he allegedly jumped through a glass window and choked a child in an attack on Maryland Avenue, Northeast in D.C., police say.

A witness told FOX 5 that the suspect pulled the child away from a woman.

Police charged Idreis Alexander Augustus, 28, of Springfield with assault with intent to kill and cruelty to children.

According to an arrest report, police responded to the location after a report of multiple people fighting.

When they arrived, witnesses told police the suspect had entered the Capital Hill Pregnancy Center and jumped through a glass window before running to the corner of 9th Street and Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

On the street corner, he allegedly attacked and choked the child.

