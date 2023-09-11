Virginia man dies while hiking Grand Canyon trail

A man from Virginia died while hiking in the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

National Park Service officials say they received an emergency call just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail one mile south of Cottonwood Campground. The hiker reportedly became unresponsive and bystanders at the scene began performing CPR.

A search and rescue team responded, however, the victim, 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia, died. He was attempting to hike from the South to the North Rim in a single day.

Varma's death is being investigated by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

"In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade," officials said. "Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m."

The North Kaibab Trail near Cottonwood Campground (National Park Service)

Area where the hiker was found: