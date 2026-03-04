Virginia man facing third DUI after police chase ends in crash

article

The Brief Police in Culpeper arrested a man after a police chase and crash on March 2. Officers said Michael Joliffe fled a traffic stop before crashing. Joliffe has been charged with evading police, driving without a license and driving under the influence.



A Virginia man is facing multiple felony charges, including his third DUI charge, after a short police chase and crash in Culpeper this week.

Culpeper police chase

What we know:

The chase happened on March 2, according to the Culpeper Police Department, on James Madison Highway.

An officer pulled over Michael Joliffe of Culpeper for suspected drunk driving and driving without his taillights. Joliffe pulled over into a parking lot, but police said that when the officer tried to walk up to his car, Joliffe sped off.

SUGGESTED: Fairfax police warned prosecutors about repeat offender months before deadly bus stop stabbing

Joliffe crashed his car on Maymount Drive, about a mile from the parking lot where he initially pulled over, then ran. Officers chased Joliffe and were eventually able to arrest him.

Officials said that Joliffe showed signs of intoxication.

Joliffe is now facing his third DUI charge, as well as charges for evading arrest and driving with a revoked license. He's being held without bond.