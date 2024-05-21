Virginia man charged with child porn used alias as cheerleading coach: officials
RESTON, Va. - Officials say that a 38-year-old Leesburg man charged with 10 felony warrants in January had been using an alias to present himself as a USA Cheer coach and a modeling recruiter.
Jason R. Fragale was using the name Jason Mariani in late 2022 and spring 2023 to run a business for photo shoots, cheer lessons and coaching of young girls, officials say.
In January 2024, ten felony warrants were obtained against Fragale; five felony counts of possession of child pornography and five felony counts of reproduction of child pornography. The investigation began after a cyber tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He was arrested in February at a Florida airport just before leaving the country and was extradited to Virginia.
Fragale is tied to a cheerleading company, The Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club, which has offices in Florida and in Reston, Virginia.
Investigators are encouraging anyone who went to the business in Reston to contact Special Agent Michael Bullock at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or 571-581-4420.