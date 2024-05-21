Virginia man charged with child porn used alias as cheerleading coach: officials

article

Officials say that a 38-year-old Leesburg man charged with 10 felony warrants in January had been using an alias to present himself as a USA Cheer coach and a modeling recruiter.

Jason R. Fragale was using the name Jason Mariani in late 2022 and spring 2023 to run a business for photo shoots, cheer lessons and coaching of young girls, officials say.

In January 2024, ten felony warrants were obtained against Fragale; five felony counts of possession of child pornography and five felony counts of reproduction of child pornography. The investigation began after a cyber tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was arrested in February at a Florida airport just before leaving the country and was extradited to Virginia.

Fragale is tied to a cheerleading company, The Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club, which has offices in Florida and in Reston, Virginia.