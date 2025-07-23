Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting down drone searching for lost dog

The Brief Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting down drone. Drone was searching for a lost dog over his property. Second person arrested on obstruction charge.



A Virginia man was arrested after allegedly shooting down a drone being used to help search for a lost dog, authorities said.

Drone incident

Bryan A. Jenkins, 35, of The Plains, fired several rounds at the drone as it flew over his property, ultimately disabling it, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with destruction of property and reckless handling of a firearm.

During the investigation, a second man was arrested on a charge of obstruction of justice.

The sheriff’s office advised residents concerned about low-flying drones to take a photo of the drone and, if possible, the registration number, and report it to local law enforcement.

Bryan A. Jenkins (Fauquier County Sheriff's Office)