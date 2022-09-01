Virginia man arrested in Newport News for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg

article

A 20-year-old man accused of accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia last month has been taken into custody, according to police.

The Leesburg Police Department says Joel Hernandez-Melendez was arrested on Wednesday in Newport News with the help of the Newport News Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

According to investigators, on August 19, Hernandez-Melendez assaulted Yelsi Mendez-Chicas, 16, of Leesburg and abducted her by force after the two got into a fight at a home in the 0-99 block of Fort Evans Road NE.

Police announced that Mendez-Chicas was safely located two days after reporting her abduction, but said that Hernandez-Melendez was still on the run at that time.

Hernandez-Melendez is charged with one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. He is being held without bond.

Investigators say that Hernandez-Melendez and Mendez-Chicas knew each other prior to the incident.