Virginia man arrested after trying to bring gun onto school grounds during football game: police

A Virginia Beach man is facing weapons-related charges after police say he tried to bring a firearm to a football game being played on the grounds of a Prince William County high school.

Police say 29-year-old Albert Trayvon Smith was stopped by security on Saturday night around 5:30 p.m. at a non-school related football game on the grounds of Potomac High School in Dumfries after they spotted a firearm in his bag.

They refused to let him enter the stadium area and notified police as he went back to his vehicle and drove off from the parking lot. He was pulled over on Panther Pride Drive.

Albert Trayvon Smith (Prince William County Police)

Officers say three firearms were located inside the vehicle. Investigators say at no point were any of the firearms brandished or used to threaten anyone on the school grounds.

Smith was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

He is being held without bond.