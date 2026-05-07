Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting girl allegedly tried to bribe mother with house: report

The Brief A Virginia man is now accused of bribery in the case involving an 8‑year‑old girl. An report says Cameron Scott Jared Mayo offered the victim’s mother a house to stop charges. Mayo is held without bond and could face life in prison if convicted.



A Virginia man already facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8‑year‑old girl is now accused of trying to bribe the child’s mother with a house to make the case go away, according to a Fox News Digital report.

What we know:

Cameron Scott Jared Mayo was indicted in February on a new bribery charge while still facing earlier counts, including forcible sodomy.

Cameron Scott Jared Mayo is facing 10 counts of sodomy and sexual abuse of a minor and one count of bribery. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via FOX NEWS)

Fox News says Mayo sent text messages to the victim’s mother, Christine Houff, in January offering her "100%" of a house if she helped stop the charges. The two shared a home at the time.

A separate indictment alleges Mayo repeatedly assaulted the girl between 2022 and 2023, when she was between 8 and 9 years old and he was between 27 and 28, the report says.

Mayo was originally charged with rape and sodomy in 2023. He is being held without bond at Albemarle‑Charlottesville Regional Jail and is scheduled for a jury trial in October. If convicted on the sodomy charges, he could face life in prison.

READ MORE online at FOX News.